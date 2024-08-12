ScreenCloud Driving 50+ Screens In America’s Cup Race Village And Fan Zones

August 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

With Paris 2024 out of the way, the next high profile global sports event spinning up is the America’s Cup, with the preliminary regatta starting in a few days in host city Barcelona.

I mention this because London-based CMS software form ScreenCloud is driving more than 50 screens across the race village, fan zones and other areas associated with the big sailing event.

The America’s Cup Race Village along Moll de la Fusta will host the main stage and four big screens, and the fan zones are at Plaça del Mar and Bogatell, opposite the race area. For readers who know Barcelona and maybe go each year to ISE, the race village is at the marina – right near all those waterside cafes.

It’s not the sort of software sale that will make or break the year for ScreenCloud, but the company has the OK to talk about it, and the event is very high profile. The brands that tend to sponsor sailing also tend to have deep marketing budgets. The event – the 37th America’s Cup – has Louis Vuitton as a title sponsor and the sailing takes place between 22nd August and 27th October 2024 in Barcelona.