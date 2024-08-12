Exhibit Brings The Underwater World Of Penguins To London High Street

August 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Immersive is one of those terms that gets attached far too often to display projects that aren’t even vaguely immersive, so it’s useful to point now and then to clever venues and creative efforts that are genuinely immersive – like the ongoing series of short-term visual exhibitions people can see for free if they happen to be in central London and anywhere near the east end of Oxford Street and the Tottenham Court Road Tube station.

Outernet London is a free attraction in the Soho area that runs purpose-created digital shows on the LED-clad walls and ceiling of a cavernous space just off the sidewalk, open to anyone walking by … except when a brand or organizations books out the space for a private event.

This is a recent one, done with the London Zoo to show the underwater world of the colony of penguins at the zoo’s Penguin Beach habitat.

The 360-degree video experience gave visitors a panoramic view and soundscape of the zoo’s 60 Humboldt penguins, using video shot by a National Geographic videographer using six 4K GoPro cameras.

If you are passing through London, and in the digital signage or pro AV business, Outernet is worth a stop.

I also like this emoji shower the operators put on and tune, at times, to events like Easter and summer holidays.

Top Photo: (C) Jeff Spicer / PA Media Assignments