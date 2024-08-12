DOOH Firm Loop Media Delisted From NYSE American; Now An Over The Counter Stock

August 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A rough summer just got a bit rougher for the LA-based DOOH media network Loop Media, with notification from New York Stock Exchange that its common stock has been delisted.

The NYSE American exchange suspended trading and commenced the delisting process because of Loop’s low selling price.

Loop now trades as LPTV on the OTC Pink Current, on the Over The Counter Markets system.

Last week the company’s quarterly financials were down significantly, and Loop has recently gone through a round of layoffs and executive changes. The company provides a free media player and curated digital video channels. via streaming, to digital out of home locations, including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses and airports in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.