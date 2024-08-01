Abu Dhabi Gas Station Has Times Square-Style LED Display And Faux 3D Creative

August 1, 2024 by Dave Haynes

They do like their bling in places like Abu Dhabi, so it is perhaps not surprising that even gas/petrol stations can have over-the-top, digitally-enhanced store and forecourt designs.

I came across this Linkedin post from industry vet Joe Rabah, talking about a next-level station owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, aka ADNOC. It is the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates and one of the largest oil companies on the planet.

We have grown somewhat accustomed now to seeing corner LED ad billboards in the main pedestrian crossroads of some big cities, running forced perspective 3D visual illusions as a way to draw advertising eyeballs. THIS is a gas station – repeat, gas station – in Abu Dhabi with a big fine or near-fine pitch LED display on a corner of the forecourt’s canopy.

ADNOC stations also have very large displays embedded above the fuel dispensers.

This is what an ADNOC station can look like. Lots of bling and super-clean.