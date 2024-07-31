DPAA Opens Registration For Annual Global Summit, Oct. 15 In NYC

July 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Registration is now open for the DPAA’s annual Global Summit in New York City, back again at Pier Sixty and running October 15th.

From The DPAA: This year’s event promises to be our most dynamic and engaging yet. We’ll explore retail media, video everywhere, programmatic transparency, innovative screen solutions, sustainability, and SO MUCH MORE! Join our global community as we have deep dive, 1:1 fireside chats with General Motors, Danone, IPG, Omnicom, and others to be announced.

Costs to attend are tied to what you do and how badly the organizers want you there. So, people from agencies and consumer/B2B brands can secure a day pass for $175 USD. DPAA members get in for $525, and general admission is $755.

Last year, the event pulled more than 900 people. I was there for a couple of hours last year – busy day, buncha commitments – and the place was packed. Good sessions, but they really, really, really are for people directly active in digital OOH and programmatic. If attendees are not, there’s a solid chance you won’t know WTF the people on stage are going on about. 🙂

The DPAA event has long been the cornerstone of what is now called Out Of Home New York Week (previously called NY Digital Signage Week). There are a few things going on the city that week, including a social evening put together by OpenEye’s Bryan Meszaros, called Pyxels & Pints.