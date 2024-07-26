Happy Trails To A Retired Craig Marshall, Now Ex Of Omnivex!

July 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Happy trails to Craig Marshall, who retired this week after almost 25 years in the digital signage business, all with Toronto-based CMS software firm Omnivex.

His now ex-boss Doug Bannister: We know Craig has formed countless relationships over the years with Omnivex customers, partners, and employees, which is why we are making this announcement today. Craig has been crucial in representing and building Omnivex’s brand in both Sales and Product Management roles. We are deeply grateful for the care and passion he has brought to Omnivex over these many years. We will miss Craig, as we are sure many of you will. Join us in celebrating his career accomplishments and wishing Craig and his family many years of health and happiness!

Longtime colleague Angelo Kosmidis, who now runs Afleet Media Services, sent me this note: I can remember us lugging huge PCs and even bigger Clydesdale cases (some with wheels – some not) to Vegas and Orlando for Infocomm and DSE for years. I can remember us having to manually configure 16:9 timings (at a whopping res of 848×480) on the only graphics card that supported 16:9 resolutions at the time (Matrox). Things like this we struggled with in the early days, that now are irrelevant. Craig is a DS pioneer, and to many in the industry, was the face of Omnivex.

Marshall now lives up north of Toronto, either close to or in the Muskoka region – Ontario’s cottage country. It looks like, based on when he finished university, that’s punching out before hitting 65 (maybe even 60!), so well done and best wishes!