French Theme Park Blends Projection Mapping Into New Immersive Water Attraction
July 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes
Here is a fun take on an immersive projection mapping experience in an active water-based attraction – a new addition to the Futuroscope theme park in west-central France.
Les Abysses de Lumière is a multimedia experience that invites visitors to explore an ever-shifting realm. Here, they can join Kraki, an otherworldly creature, and discover the Crique and its submerged beaches, a mysterious cove alive with fantastical flora and fauna, and the Eauculus and its strange seabed.
Never before has Moment Factory created such a vast immersive zone in an aquatic setting. This boldly innovative project brings together state-of-the-art multimedia technologies, including video-mapping, immersive lighting, spatialized sound, and interactivity. In the Eauculus, for instance, an underwater video feed gives rise to wondrous optical illusions.
This new space is the result of close partnership, merging the expert skill sets of teams from Futuroscope and its FMD subsidiary, Moment Factory, Groupe Crystal, and Universal Rocks.
This video is in French, but will give English-speaking readers a good sense of how the immersive side works.
This video shows the full attraction and conceptual visuals …
