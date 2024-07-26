French Theme Park Blends Projection Mapping Into New Immersive Water Attraction

Here is a fun take on an immersive projection mapping experience in an active water-based attraction – a new addition to the Futuroscope theme park in west-central France.

Aquascope is a 6,000-square-metre indoor water park, and it has a crazy set of endlessly-winding water slides for kids of all ages. But the interesting feature, in the context of pro AV and creative, is the immersive space that uses projection mapping and other triggered multi-sensory stuff to deliver an experience for kids and adults. I like how these projection-driven efforts are incorporating the technology and creative into broader experiences, as opposed to walking around just looking at oversized visuals. That works, too, but in those cases there has to be a lot of thought into the visuals and storytelling, as I don’t think oversized projections of famous and royalty-free artworks is enough now.

In this case, the theme park commissioned one of the best creative technology shops on the planet to come up with the experience. The feature and creative was designed by Montreal’s Moment Factory: