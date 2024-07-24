This New Wingstop In London Looks As Much Like A Blinged-out Nike Flagship As It Does A QSR

July 24, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A fast food chain specializing in chicken wings has opened up its largest UK operation, with an east-end London store that – because of all the AV bling – looks as much like a flagship Nike store as it does a QSR.

What is described as the world’s largest Wingstop has tiled menu displays, big promo flat panel displays embedded in the walls, and a pair of large LED displays. The LED video wall that serves as an entryway arch is a 2.5mm pitch GOB wall (GOB is glue on board – basically modules with an epoxy coating that protects the LEDs from damage). Another LED wall with an unspecified pitch is used to wrap around a bulkhead inside the store.

The integrator on the job is Soul AV, using Vestel LCDs (Turkish electronics manufacturer) and running on UK-based Now Signage’s CMS. No indication on the LED supplier.

The 5,000 sq. ft. store also has a “state-of-the-art Martin audio system” and a DJ booth available to be booked, presumably for parties and other events.

The Wingstop is inside the Westfield Stratford City mall, which is out in the same area as the site of the 2012 Summer Olympics.