Last Week’s InfoComm Asia Saw Unique Visitor Count Jump 21% From 2023

July 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm Asia 2024 was staged last week in Bangkok, with the unique visitor count up 21 percent from 2023. It was the fourth year for the trade show and conference, run at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) and drawing 8,817 unique visitors originating from over 50 countries, primarily from across the Southeast Asia region, Taiwan, China and India.

There were 180 exhibitors showcasing 280 brands, including 99 new-to-show exhibitors and more than 350 new product launches.

“I believe that the growth we experienced at InfoComm Asia 2024 in terms of products, exhibits, and interested end users and channel partners is a reflection of the market,” says June Ko, Executive Director of InfoComm Asia. “All industries need enhanced technologies to drive their organizations’ success and stay ahead in our ever-evolving world of communication and interaction. We welcome our InfoComm Asia community to also visit our upcoming InfoComm India event to experience even more markets and innovations.”

Ko is with InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd., the Singapore-based subsidiary of AVIXA, the global Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association. InfoCommAsia Pte is responsible for AVIXA’s trade shows throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Along with drawing integrators and solutions providers from round the region, the show rattled off a list of notable end-users who were on the exhibit floor, notably government, mass transport and higher ed.

The education side of the event – InfoComm Asia Summit 2024 had more than 2,400 delegates , doubling and then some the previous year’s count.Next up is InfoComm India 2024, running Sept. 3-5 September in Mumbai

InfoComm Asia 2025 is back in Bangkok, Thailand from July 23-25, 2025.