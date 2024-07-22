Preview: Intuit Dome Provides First Look At The 38,000 Sq. Ft. Halo Display Suspended Over Arena Floor

July 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The giant halo LED display inside the soon-to-open Intuit Dome in LA had a press reveal the other day, showing off what is the biggest halo display inside an arena.

The arena, which will be home to the NBA’s LA Clippers, has a double-sided halo with more than 38,300 square feet of digital canvas, using 233,000,000 LED light chips. It is a 3.9mm custom display from Daktronics, which does lots and lots of high profile sports venues.

The Clippers, owned by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, had the building designed and engineered to accommodate the Halo Board, optimizing sightlines for everyone, whether courtside or up in the nose-bleeds.. The inner halo display is 32 feet high by 623 feet in circumference and the outer halo display is 28 feet high by 661 feet in circumference, making the full halo proportionally more balanced than others.

There are big halo displays at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and SoFi Stadium in LA, as well as Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

The first event at the new venue is a concert in mid-August.

Click here to watch a different broadcast news report from the preview late last week (it wasn’t one I could embed) …