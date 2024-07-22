Nike Paris Flagship Uses LED Rotors In Glass Cylinders To Promo New Air Max Sneakers

July 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Athletic wear brands with their own stores, and retail chains that focus on athletic shoes and apparel, tend to go way over the top with visual bling in their flagship bricks and mortar environments, and this Nike House of Innovation store in Paris is a prime example.

There are big, in-your-face visuals everywhere, but what’s particularly interesting to me is the effective use of HYPERVSN’s madly-spinning LED light rotor thingies – four clear glass cylinders on the store’s sales floor. I’m not much of a fan of these things, in general, but these ones work pretty well. The things are protected, but in a way that doesn’t look like there’s a shield in place to keep little kids from losing fingers or tips of noses from what amount to fan blades.

The physical design reminds me of pneumatic tube canisters, which older readers will remember but will probably just perplex people under 40 or 50.

It appears the units have a column in the middle that runs the power and video signal, with three rotors stacked on each side to create the visuals. The visuals are neither holographic or 3D, but they do create that visual illusion of gear just floating in the air, adding to the excitement and experience Nike and the store designers are going for.

The set-up is intended to market the new Air Max Dn sneakers. Paris, as you will know, is the epicenter of athletics right now, with the Olympics about to start.