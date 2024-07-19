Photos And Videos: How Windows/Crowdstrike Issues Affecting Airlines And Airports

July 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It is VERY difficult these days to discern what is real and what is the cheeky fakery of someone who knows their way around image and video editing tools. But poking around online for a while reveals some real examples of problems brought on by the Windows/CrowdStrike issues that developed overnight. Most notably, in the narrow context of digital signage, there are all kinds of airline information screens that are (or were) showing “blue screens of death” instead of check-in, departures/arrivals or gate information.

Both United and Delta have acknowledged issues, and I suspect many others have also seen disruptions to communications.

The photo above is from Atlanta, from a post on X by @zenobiaZAG

Here’s a TV report from Baltimore. As the on-air guy walks and talks, you can see a BSOD at the United check-in counter:

This is another United issue in the departures area of an airport, though the post doesn’t say which airport …

This is at SFO (San Francisco’s airport) …

Sydney, Australia …

