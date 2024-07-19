Photos And Videos: How Windows/Crowdstrike Issues Affecting Airlines And Airports

July 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It is VERY difficult these days to discern what is real and what is the cheeky fakery of someone who knows their way around image and video editing tools. But poking around online for a while reveals some real examples of problems brought on by the Windows/CrowdStrike issues that developed overnight. Most notably, in the narrow context of digital signage, there are all kinds of airline information screens that are (or were) showing “blue screens of death” instead of check-in, departures/arrivals or gate information.

Both United and Delta have acknowledged issues, and I suspect many others have also seen disruptions to communications.

The photo above is from Atlanta, from a post on X by @zenobiaZAG

Here’s a TV report from Baltimore. As the on-air guy walks and talks, you can see a BSOD at the United check-in counter:

BREAKING NEWS: I’m reporting live on @wbalradio this morning from @BWI_Airport as there are plenty of delays & cancellations because of the problems witj an overnight @CrowdStrike software update impacting @Windows customers here & worldwide. Listen to me w/@C4WBAL & @BryanNehman pic.twitter.com/12EQRTm5pI — Scott Wykoff (@ScottWykoffWBAL) July 19, 2024

This is another United issue in the departures area of an airport, though the post doesn’t say which airport …

Global IT outages reported as microsoft,airlines,airports,banks,and media companies experience disruptions as a result of CrowdStrike down time. pic.twitter.com/7V9Kv0zRvg — Eva Luna (@MagicKid743956) July 19, 2024

This is at SFO (San Francisco’s airport) …

Crazy night at SFO. #BSOD everywhere and all flights cancelled. Have called 10 hotels to get a room, they are either fully booked or their systems are down also. pic.twitter.com/8XXHtuSdjU — Trevor Uptain (@trevoruptain) July 19, 2024

Sydney, Australia …