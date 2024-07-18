Screenfeed Has Stats And News Package Ready And Automated For Paris 2024 Games

July 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Subscription content provider Screenfeed has again developed a special package of news and stats that digital signage and DOOH networks can incorporate into their schedules to allow viewers to keep tabs on the upcoming summer Olympics in Paris.

From now through the Opening Ceremony, says Screenfeed in its marketing, an exciting countdown will be featured on-screen to get audiences ready for the games. From the Opening Ceremony to the end of the games on August 11, content will automatically update to a daily medal count of countries earning the most gold, silver and bronze. Reuters news coverage about athletes, game results and exciting moments is also available in the Summer Games bundle.

As with other Screenfeed packages, the material is automated and it can come in landscape or portrait formats.