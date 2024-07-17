TelemetryTV Debits Own Digital Signage Operating System, Optimized Hardware Player

July 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Vancouver, BC-based TelemetryTV is the latest digital signage solutions firm to develop its own operating system and play-out hardware tuned to it, with the intent of maxing out reliability, simplifying management and reducing costs.

The company now has an online store featuring what it calls the TelemetryOS Box.

“Designed for 24/7 commercial use in sectors such as enterprise, retail, banking, and healthcare,”says PR, “the TelemetryOS Box delivers superior performance, enterprise-level security, and stability. This innovative device is set to revolutionize digital signage management, offering unmatched efficiency and reliability. It simplifies management and seamlessly integrates with existing IT infrastructure, reducing the need for additional resources. Engineered for demanding digital signage environments, it ensures continuous operation without interruption and features advanced security protocols to protect content and networks from potential threats.”

“Businesses across various industries are looking for integrated platforms to manage signage content, web applications, and devices simultaneously. The TelemetryOS Box delivers high performance and native TelemetryTV integration that ensures a consistent and reliable user experience, simplifying both deployment and management. By thoroughly testing and optimizing our device for the TelemetryTV platform, we guarantee reliability and compatibility across multiple applications, including digital signage, IPTV streaming, and custom apps,” explains Gersham Meharg, CTO of TelemetryTV.

Several companies have come up in recent years with their own operating systems, including the Swiss firm SpinetiX and UK-based ScreenCloud. You also have BrightSign with its own OS, and custom PC maker Assured Systems has something called Abel OS. There are undoubtedly others, and I suppose you could mention that Google’s ChromeOS, Samsung’s Tizen and LG WebOS fall into that category.

The attraction to the software and solutions companies is gaining control over whats in the operating system and stripping out a pile of extraneous code to make it lean and tuned to a specific set of jobs and functions, versus operating systems that can have all kinds of code, functionality and conflicts that can gum things up.