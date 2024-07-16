Video Shows Shopping Experiences And Tech Being Tested For Ikea Stores in Madrid Experience Lab

July 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s an interesting little quick-cutting video that shows what’s going on in a Madrid lab that’s testing technologies and store design ideas for global retailing giant Ikea.

The Global eXperience Lab (xLab) has now been in operation for a year, testing concepts for the Ingka Group, by far the largest Ikea franchisee on the planet.

What’s interesting is see some of the tech the lab is fiddling with, including ESLs, interactive displays that appear to be tied to generative AI for instant images, and one of those transparent LCD shower stalls. Not sure how that fits in well to Ikea, but they’re testing, not deploying … so they’ll find out if there is indeed a use-case.