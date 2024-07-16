Siemens Uses LED Displays Inside Factory To Explain Green Energy Tech

July 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I get a little antsy thinking about big, expensive LED displays mounted in a factory floor also hosts, probably, forklifts and rolling manlifts, but maybe the four big LEDs that greet visitors to a Siemens Energy production facility in Berlin are not in an area where those things would roll by and risk big bumps and scrapes.

The screens are in a Siemens factory that makes something called vacuum interrupters, and are used on plant tours to explain their purpose in helping with climate-neutral electricity production.

Along with four screens on the bulkhead, seen in the main image, there is a forced perspective set-up with two vertical and one LED floor display that show the product as a 3D illusion, if seen from a specific angle.

The screens were set up and installed by Spanish integrator Trison and Siemens Energy’s Corporate IT Collaboration Services, and it is all Samsung product.

“Our high-resolution displays give visitors to the Berlin plant a realistic insight into one of the most advanced production facilities in Germany,” says Amit Chatterjee, Manager Pre-Sales Solutions at Samsung Electronics in a post from German content partner invidis. “Similar to Siemens Energy, we are also driven by the question: How can we continuously improve our technologies while reducing their impact on the environment? When developing our LED solutions, we therefore not only aim for an excellent, bright image, but also low energy consumption and a long service life.”