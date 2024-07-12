Walmart, Target And Pet Store Chewy Generate Most US Retail Media Ad Impressions

July 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A LOT of companies in the digital signage ecosystem have their eyes on whatever prizes are available through the rise of retail media networks, though enthusiasm is necessarily tempered by how almost all of the ad spend is going to online, mobile and social. The spend on screens in stores is estimated to be less than 1% of the total spend.

But even that 1%, or whatever it is, represents a healthy chunk of money (one estimate is $1B by 2028), so understanding the retail media market, the players and what brands are spending is going to be helpful. The market insights firm Sensor Tower puts out a rich quarterly index report that lays things out in considerable detail, and the good news: free download.

The report has dynamic charts that get into which retailers are seeing the most activity and spend, and also what categories are most active – personal care, food and beverage and pet supplies.