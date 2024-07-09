M&A: EU Touchscreen Tech Firms i3-Technologies And CTOUCH Join Forces

July 9, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A pair of interactive tech companies in the Benelux region have joined forces, with Belgium’s i3-Technologies acquiring the Dutch firm CTOUCH.

From PR:

The acquisition of CTOUCH aligns with i3-Technologies’ mission to provide interactive, inspiring and integrated solutions that foster collaboration and engagement in educational, corporate, and public sector environments. CTOUCH’s expertise in sustainable touchscreen displays, and user-friendly software complements i3-Technologies’ existing world class portfolio of solutions, allowing the combined entity to deliver a comprehensive range of innovative solutions to customers worldwide.

i3 President Gert Van Erum says the deal is a significant milestone in his company’s growth plans, “enabling us to combine CTOUCH’s sustainable and secure solutions, channel and customers with our own.”

“CTOUCH and i3-Technologies have always had the ambition to become one of the leading global touchscreen brands. I am very pleased that we can introduce both our existing and new customers to an even stronger portfolio in the future,” adds CTOUCH CFO Bernard Gosselink.

i3 says it will ensure a seamless transition for CTOUCH’s existing customers and channel partners. The company will continue to support and enhance CTOUCH’s current product offerings while integrating new features and functionalities to provide an even more robust and versatile solution suite. Customers can expect the same high level of service and support that they have come to rely on.

The i3-Technologies product offer includes interactive displays, software, and integrated solutions.