Mexico City Is 2025 Site For WOO’s Annual Out Of Home Ad Industry Conference

July 3, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The World Out of Home Organization certainly seems to take its global handle seriously, moving its annual congress to different continents each year.

The 2024 congress was run early last month in Hong Kong and the 2025 one will be staged June 4-6 in Mexico City, the first time WOO’s main meet-up has been held in Latin America. The 2025 event will be hosted in part by ALOOH, the trade body representing Out of Home in the region.

WOO President Tom Goddard says: “WOO is the only global media organization that represents equally all main markets and it’s right that we should now go to Latin America, a dynamic, rapidly-growing market in every respect.”

The Hong Kong event attracted about 500 attendees.