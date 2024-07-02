ZetaDisplay Reaches Framework Deal To Update Screen Network On Stockholm’s Airport Express Train System

July 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Swedish digital signage solutions provider ZetaDisplay has announced a “multi-year exclusive framework agreement” that would see its software driving the screens on the rail cars and platforms of the express rail service that runs between central Stockholm and the city’s Arlanda international airport.

This partnership, says PR, will see Arlanda express switching to ZetaDisplay’s software platform to manage content delivery across its entire screen network, upgrading the Arlanda express on-board digital signage installations and replacing all advertising screens at Arlanda express’s own stations and platforms, including Arlanda Station.

In total, this involves approximately 250 new installations in a complex train transport environment, with special regulatory technical, conceptual and system requirements. ZetaDisplay has a strong track record of delivery in the mission critical Airport Express train segment and for public train operators, with the company already on the track to success with Flytoget, the Norwegian Airport Express train to Oslo airport, and Swedish railway company SJ.

The agreement is the outcome of a strategic review done by the rail service to modernize its digital signage solution.

“Primarily, we saw the need for combined ownership of our digital signage solutions including our DOOH advertising network,“ says Axel Nilsson, Arlanda express Chief Commercial Manager. “After an extensive evaluation, ZetaDisplay was chosen. The ZetaDisplay team really took the time to understand our business and developed a customized solution. The strength of the solution is based on a combination of software platform and specialized expertise in the train and transport sector, combined with attractive solutions in DOOH.”

Media sales will be handled by Cityreklam.

Nice deal. As noted, rail services are indeed a complicated environment for screens, between weather, airborne dust and debris, and the endless vibrations and power conditions electronics have to withstand in the rolling rail cars.

I don’t know what software was driving this service previously.