New Sydney Retail Development Has What’s Touted As Biggest Curved LED Screen In Southern Hemisphere

July 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The shopping mall component of a flashy new mixed-use development in Sydney, Australia sports what is described as the longest digital, curved retail screen in the southern hemisphere.

The Halo is a 40-foot wide LED that wraps around the bulkhead of the stairway into what’s called Mall 88, a retail precinct in Sydney’s Lower North Shore.

The display is complemented by 15 digital floor and ceiling-mounted display panels.

The big screen and network are there, primarily, for DOOH advertising, and are operated by Val Morgan Outdoor.