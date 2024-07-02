New Sydney Retail Development Has What’s Touted As Biggest Curved LED Screen In Southern Hemisphere
July 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes
The shopping mall component of a flashy new mixed-use development in Sydney, Australia sports what is described as the longest digital, curved retail screen in the southern hemisphere.
The Halo is a 40-foot wide LED that wraps around the bulkhead of the stairway into what’s called Mall 88, a retail precinct in Sydney’s Lower North Shore.
The display is complemented by 15 digital floor and ceiling-mounted display panels.
The big screen and network are there, primarily, for DOOH advertising, and are operated by Val Morgan Outdoor.
