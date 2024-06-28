Projection In SOHO NYC Building’s Windows Celebrate And Market NBA Finals

June 28, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a nice example of how the windows of vacant storefronts are once again being used as short-term digital out of home ad tools, projecting on specialized film to fill the windows with video and motion graphics.

This is an interactive campaign that ran on the street-level windows of a building in New York’s SOHO district, promoting the recent NBA finals. The program was put together between RapportWW/IMPACT and the Chicago media/tech start-up Visual Feeder.

From PR on the project:

The DOOH campaign integrates interactive features that let fans engage with content in real-time. Leveraging computer vision and advanced custom software, camera sensors detect and recognize body and hand movements, enabling viewers to control a ball icon. This interaction allows them to swipe between the conference finals teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics, and explore starting player profiles, live playoff stats, and highlight reels of stars like Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

Incorporating motion highlights, the campaign showcases recap moments from the previous night’s games, creating a dynamic and immersive experience. These highlights, combined with interactive elements, ensure that fans are not just spectators but active participants in the excitement.

A standout feature of the campaign is the real-time countdown screen, building anticipation for the games. During game time, the live scoreboard keeps fans updated with the latest scores, enhancing the viewing experience by providing immediate access to game information and fostering a deeper connection with the event.

This approach has been around for ages, with companies like InWindow Outdoor and Monster Media doing this 10-15 years ago. It has made a comeback via Visual Feeder, helped along by less expensive and generally better projection technology (brighter, lamps last much longer, short throw lenses, etc). I have always liked the idea of turning windows in”distressed” real estate locations into displays, though they are always a bit limited by the “activations” that face outside only being effective come nightfall.

Here’s a video …