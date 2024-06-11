On The Ground At InfoComm – Education Today, Exhibits Open Tomorrow

June 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Maybe it is maturity, finally, at 66 … but after a very long travel day to Las Vegas I wrapped up a nice dinner with friends around 10 last night and did the somewhat unthinkable for me … and went back to my hotel, took a pill, and hit the pillows.

So I am up at a normal morning hour, clear-headed, food and coffee in me, and ready to get my bearings on InfoComm 2024. It is, as expected, crazily hot here. The city is not overly busy – no line-up for cabs at the airport. But the piles of people will be coming in today.

While the education sessions are already on, the exhibit halls open for three days tomorrow morning.

Today, I am going to get a look around the almost-built stands (I have a vendor badge from my Spectrio owners and press access separately) and I need to get that media badge today. If you are flying in to LV, you can pass the lengthy time waiting for your luggage by picking up your badge at baggage claims. Dead-easy if you have the QR code with you. That will be faster than lining up with 1,000s of others tomorrow at the LVCC.

I am one of two guests providing color commentary and the slight risk of insights at a market insights lunch today at the LVCC, an event my friends at invidis out of Munich have done for many years at the start of InfoComm. Peter Critchley of Trison UK is the other guest. We are friends, so that should be fun.

The DSF has a series of D=Sign education sessions on today, and I might, if time, stick my head in one or two.

After that, more poking around the show floor, then Sony has a poolside event, and then I finally get to see the INSIDE of Sphere at a big AVIXA organized party – the main reason the industry mixer I am doing with Bryan Meszaros is on Thursday. I would have preferred the night-before timing, but was warned this event would syphon away a percentage of attendees.

I am told there is an informal Canadian meet-up this evening, 9ish, at Carnaval Court … that outdoor live music place by Linq, JUST off the Strip. There was a formal Canadian party last year in Orlando, with Mounties, Molson Canadian, and poutine, but that was done by Exertis and earlier this year the Canadian office was shut down.

See you at Carnaval Court!