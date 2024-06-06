Bluefin, Intel Collaborate On New Ocean Series That Adds ChromeOS Support For All-In-One Displays

June 6, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Atlanta-based Bluefin has broadened its range of supported operating systems for its built-in displays – launching a new Bluefin Ocean series that is a direct collaboration with Intel and allows them to run on Windows, Linux or Chrome OS.

Bluefin already had an Intel/Windows solution through Seneca, but Arrow’s decision earlier this year to wind down the specialty computer company led to a direct collaboration between Bluefin and Intel. The spin-off benefit has been lower power consumption and heat, more power and lowered overall costs – what the company references as price to performance ratio.

Bluefin also suggests the new Intel solution, running on the N97 processor, meets third party software requirements for using AI, analytics, and edge computing.

“The Intel Processor N97 expands our Bluefin toolbox, making it possible for clients to work on a broader range of operating systems and deliver new levels of dynamic content. Solving digital signage complex applications with the perfect product fit is what Bluefin is all about,” says Bluefin CEO Frank Pisano. “As part of the Intel Partner Alliance, we are empowered to create truly immersive and interactive experiences, while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency and long-term value for our customers.”

Bluefin started out in the late 2000s with what amounted to digital photo frames, co-opted as counter-top digital signs that could do looping videos, using their own built-in players. As retail demands grew and evolved, Bluefin worked with BrightSign to design a series that had BrightSign player boards built in, offering more power and CMS support.

The company has more recently added support for other operating systems to meet network operator needs and open up CMS partnerships – adding Android to the list of supported OSs.

The new Intel collaboration is particularly useful in meeting market demands because a Bluefin series now supports solutions providers and end-users who want to run networks using Google’s ChromeOS, something that Pisano says has developed into a consistent request among prospective customers.

The Ocean moniker refers to “Power beneath the surface” – which suggests fits with its messaging about all-in-one displays.