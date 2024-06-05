IT Security In Digital Signage: Audio From Digital Signage Summit Europe 2024, With Google, Trison UK

June 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I managed to talk the AV team running the main conference room at the recent Digital Signage Summit in Munich to give me the audio off the board for three of the sessions I either moderated or spoke on.

The first was focused on IT security, which I will admit is NOT an area I’m overly conversant in. But I had a couple of good people who could come at it from different angles – Peter Critchley from Trison UK and Craig Francis of Google, who is arguably the main champion in the European market for the ties between digital signage and the Chrome OS and Flex ecosystems.

This was the description for the 30-minute session:

IT security has long been desperately neglected in a silo-architectural dominated digital signage industry. But today’s CMS platforms are API-first, data-driven and fully connected. Secure and certified platforms are a minimum requirement for large enterprise customers, government and increasingly also SMB clients. What are today’s IT security threats in general and what’s the impact on digital signage? DSS Europe has invited IT security experts from Google and Intel to give first-hand insights into today’s and tomorrow’s risks and threats.

Speakers

Craig Francis , Google ChromeOS EMEA, Digital Signage Partner Manager and product expert

Peter Critchley , Trison UK, CEO

Have a listen …

Subscribe from wherever you pick up new podcasts.

No transcript, sorry!