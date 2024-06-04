100F+ All Next Week In Las Vegas

June 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Most people going to Las Vegas next week for InfoComm will have likely been there before, and know all about the blast furnace that hits them in the face the moment they emerge from arrivals and start looking for a ride or the car rental shuttle bus.

So they will not be surprised to know it will again be stupid-hot – with the forecasted highs above 100 F every day. Shade is your friend when out walking, as is water and a hat.

It’s insanely hot, but I prefer it to Orlando – which is the other host of InfoComm, switching year to year. I find insanely hot but zero humidity much easier than the low 90s and high humidity in central Florida.

The US West is under something called a heat dome, and excessive heat warnings are being issued by weather services. Meanwhile, I don’t think Nova Scotia has seen highs getting past 75 so far. Next week will therefore be a bit of a shock to the system, and an excellent excuse for, umm, hydration.