Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Makes LG Digital Displays Big Part Of Reimagined Game-Night Experiences

May 29, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It looks like a whole bunch of LG displays are being factored into the second phase of a renovated and “reimagined” Scotiabank Arena, the downtown home arena of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

Owner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has started work on the second phase of a big reno project at the arena, which is handily located right behind the city’s main mass transit hub and in the near vicinity of the finance district (the people who can actually afford suites and season’s tickets).

The details of the $350M CAD facelift were announced last fall, and are presumably now underway because both of the major tenants are not playing again until October.

This is the second phase of renos, with the first one last summer focused on the big-dollar spaces like the lux club areas. LG has a particular strong business presence in the Toronto area, and has been involved with what used to be the Air Canada Centre for years and years. That’s a 2,200 square foot LG LED board attached to the outside of the arena in Maple Leaf Square, the fan area where people who don’t have game tickets go to hang out and watch games.

The AV side of the new renos include …

A complete renovation of the first section of the 100 Level concourse with transformative design and functional elements. Modelled to be dynamic, contemporary and fan-friendly, the arena’s redesigned main concourse will include upgraded finishes, additional LG LED screens, digital beacons and hubs that can change to align with the atmosphere of the event being hosted on a particular night.

Digital signage upgrade within the renovated spaces using LG’s expansive suite of display and LED technology to support with fan communications and wayfinding.

Then through the season …

Completion of the 100 Level concourse transformation, consistent with the dynamic designs and digital upgrades being made to the first portion of the space this summer.

An arena-wide audio-visual system and WIFI enhancement to ensure fans continue to see and hear the best in-game presentation and better connect to our team apps to access new, innovative mixed reality and augmented reality capabilities that amplify the in-seat experience.

The Reimagination is being done in collaboration with Brisbin, Brook, Beynon Architects, DesignAgency, owner’s representative firm CAA ICON and construction manager PCL Construction. You can access renderings and videos here.