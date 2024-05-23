PRN Expands Retail Media Networks Activities To Europe

The San Francisco company, owned by STRATACACHE, has launched a new in-store retail media focused division, logically called PRN Europe. It will be run by Amsterdam-based Tijmen Willems.

From PR:

Willems and his team will partner with PRN sister company, Scala, to develop new retail media platforms with current retail clients and prospects and will grow PRN’s retail media sales organization in the EMEA region.Willems, based in Amsterdam, has deep experience working in retail media and leading growth. Having previously held the Country Director Benelux and Nordics role with Criteo, an industry leader in handling media programs for some of the world’s top e-commerce retailers, Willems was responsible for setting and implementing Criteo’s growth strategy.

“With exceptional expertise and vision, we are confident that Tijmen will drive significant growth in retail media advertising sales for our clients, further solidifying our position as the global leader for in-store retail media advertising,” commented PRN CEO Kevin Carbone. ”With the number and quality of in-store retail media networks in Europe projected to grow dramatically in the next three to five years, Scala and PRN offer a complete in-store solution that creates a superior in-store shopper experience and delivers maximum retail media revenue to retailers.”