NCR Voyix Partners With GRUBBRR On Kiosk Tuned To Spiking Demand In QSRs For Self-Service Ordering

May 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Point of sale giant NCR Voyix is going after the spike in demand for self-service ordering and payment kiosks in the restaurant sector by launching what it calls its Aloha kiosk, which has GRUBBRR’s software running under the hood.

Kiosks, the company says, address ongoing issues the food services industry is facing – including finding and hanging on to workers, and meeting escalating wage and food costs.

“Digital technologies like the interactive Aloha Kiosk by NCR Voyix provide a better experience for the customer and less stress on the staff,” says Benny Tadele, EVP & president of NCR Voyix, Restaurants. “The Aloha Kiosk is integrated with the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform, enabling a seamless flow of data and the ability to unlock unique omnichannel ordering experiences for our customers.”

“The Aloha Kiosk by NCR Voyix, powered by GRUBBRR was designed to address many of the hurdles facing restaurants including creating operational efficiencies, driving additional revenue and creating an enhanced customer experience,” adds Sam Zietz, GRUBBRR’s CEO. “Together, GRUBBRR and NCR Voyix will enable restaurants to successfully navigate the turbulent headwinds in the industry, particular labor challenges and increasing costs of goods.”

GRUBBRR and NCR have been partners for a while now, and GRUBBRR also has software integrations with a bunch of NCR competitors, including Toast, Square and Revel Systems.

From the announcement:

Two-thirds of Americans surveyed said they would prefer to use a self-service kiosk rather than a human-run checkout. This is positive news for restaurant operators, considering the U.S. Department of Labor predicts an average of 2.6 million job openings within food service operations from 2022 to 2032. In addition, fast food restaurants in California with at least 60 locations nationwide must pay employees a minimum of $20 an hour, and other states are considering similar wage requirements.

“With escalating costs, a shrinking labor force and the desire to provide multiple options for guest ordering and engagement, solutions like the Aloha Kiosk by NCR Voyix make perfect sense for the restaurant industry as they increase efficiencies and empower brands to do more with less,” says Tadele.

NCR Voyix, if you are wondering about the name, is the new (as of last year) branding for NCR’s POS business. It was split out separately from NCR’s ATM business.

NCR already has a business partnership in the restaurants sector with STRATACACHE, but that is for digital menu boards, both indoor and outdoor.

The kiosk hardware is Samsung’s.