Italian Tech Firm Deploying Ynvisible’s Large Format E-Paper Displays As Gas Station Fuel Pricing Signs

E-paper displays have been talked up for bus and rail schedule signs at stops and smaller platforms, but I’ve not seen it touted for another market that offers a lot of scale – fuel station pricing on big roadside pylons.

The Vancouver company Ynvisible Interactive Inc. has announced a deal and delivery of some 25,000 large format e-paper displays to be used for displaying prices at gas stations in Europe. The deal is with Fortech, which does custom technology solutions for the fuel retail sector.

From PR:

In developing PriceLink to present daily average fuel prices at gas stations, Fortech sought an innovative display solution that was battery-operated for wireless convenience, lightweight for ease of installation, and durable enough to withstand outdoor conditions. PriceLink needed to ensure clear visibility even in direct sunlight. However, Fortech found that existing technologies didn’t meet their comprehensive requirements.

“We explored electrophoretic e-paper, which was prohibitively expensive, reflective LCDs failed in sunlight legibility and were too bulky, while LED solutions consumed too much power,” says Roberto Dellavalle, Fortech’s Business Development Manager.

Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays met all of Fortech’s requirements, significantly contributing to the product’s success. The ultra-low power consumption ensures extended operation, even on small batteries. The slim profile facilitates a lightweight and highly portable product.

“The PriceLink product is an excellent demonstration of Ynvisible’s offering for digital signs, especially battery-powered use cases. We made a custom signage solution based on Fortech’s requirements in only a few months, from drawing to roll-to-roll mass production and delivery,” says Dirk Becker, Ynvisible’s Sales Manager for Europe.

Fortech is in several countries but its main business is in Italy, with some 14,000 service stations using Fortech services and/or products.