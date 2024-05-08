Short List For Digital Signage Summit Strategy Awards Announced; T-Minus Two Weeks For Weisse Beer And Sausages

May 8, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I am undergoing a Navy Seals-like training regimen to get my body ready for giant pretzels, sausages and 1L weisse beers when I am through Germany in a couple of weeks, to attend and do a little panel moderation at the two-day Digital Signage Summit (DSS) Europe 2024 in Munich.

The event starts two weeks today and runs at the Hilton Munich Airport – which is very handily RIGHT at the airport – like squirt out of a plane and walk to the hotel and event venue handy. I like this event because the quality of education is high, but also because everyone who attends eats, drinks and sleeps in the same hotel – so you can’t miss people you were hoping to see, and there’s not a lot of time chewed up getting back to a hotel somewhere else, or cabbing it to a dinner. It’s like a conference at a resort, except airplanes instead of palm trees and waves.

The event is run by my friends at invidis (based in Munich, so they’re a 20-minute S-Bahn train from the venue), and one of the things they’re doing in a couple of weeks is something called The invidis Strategy Awards, which has 21 companies on a short list for the honors.

For the third time, we are presenting the invidis Strategy Awards at the DSS Europe conference. Nominees are people and companies who, in the opinion of invidis experts, have achieved top strategic performance in the digital signage industry in the past twelve months. The award ceremony will take place on the evening of the first conference day. Three weeks out of the conference, we are now announcing the shortlist.

This year there will be seven winners in seven categories. Four of the awards will go to market leaders in the industry’s most important trend areas: DooH & Retail Media, Green Signage, Shared Spaces & Engaging Experiences and Software & Platforms. Three more prizes are awarded by invidis in the areas of Industry Leadership, Innovation, and Rising Star.

Here is the shortlist for the invidis Strategy Awards 2024:

DooH & Retail Media

Deutsche Telekom / E-Paper

Framen

Stratacache

Green Signage

Broadsign

Philips/PPDS

Ströer

Shared Spaces & Engaging Experiences

Instronic / Fitz Club Madrid

Moment Factory / Changi Airport Singapore

Sphere Entertainment / The Sphere Las Vegas

Software & Platforms

Visual Art / Signage Player

Samsung Smart Things for Business

SignageOS

Industry Leadership

Econocom

Trison

Uniguest

Innovation

E-Ink / E-Paper

Muxwave

Samsung / Samsung VXT

Rising Star

Ameria

Framen

Nexmosphere

The awards are subjective, with the final nomination and selection done by the invidis consulting team and “recognizes strong leadership, strategic thinking and excellent execution. The award winners include pioneers in their fields as well as developers of outstanding products.”

The award ceremony will run on the evening of the first day of the summit, and will be followed by a networking event maybe a 2-minute walk away at a restaurant set up like a traditional beer garden.

It may be a bit late in the game for people from North America to decide to go (worth it, though), but readers can get 30 percent discount by registering on the DSSE website with the code InvidisReaderdsse2024

The event has a mini trade show component, with a bunch of companies doing demos and having chats out of pop-up stands or even just off tabletops. Quick, easy, low cost …

For people in the area on tight budgets, the DSSE organizers are providing some free Exhibition Passes on the afternoon of day 2, from 2-4, to look around the exhibition areas only, which are the main lobby and down the corridors leading to the conference rooms.