Why And How GOB LED Gives Video Wall Operators Peace Of Mind

May 1, 2024 by guest author, Ross Noonan

Guest Post: Ross Noonan, LED Studio

Captivating visual displays are crucial for businesses to engage and leave a lasting impression on their audiences. To this day, the most common fault relating to LED displays is pixel damage, or worse, failure. However, the tide is turning. New innovations are making this less of a problem, if you know what to look for …

Let’s review GOB (glue on board) technology and the many benefits it offers for businesses seeking to create impactful visual experiences, while giving them peace of mind that their pixels are well-protected.

What Does GOB Do?

GOB technology revolutionizes LED display pixel/module durability. Unlike traditional LED displays, where individual SMD’s (surface mount diodes) are mounted/soldered on to a printed circuit board (PCB) and left in their raw form, the GOB module assembly process doesn’t stop there. With GOB modules, manufacturers apply a layer of epoxy resin encapsulation over the SMDs/pixels. This unique approach results in a sleek and seamless tile/module that is smooth to the touch and has many advantages:

Seamless Visual Experience

The absence of gaps between individual SMDs is one of the standout features of GOB technology. By eliminating physical spaces between pixels, GOB displays offer a more uniform appearance and are smoother to the touch. Additionally, GOB technology helps reduce the visibility of ‘dark lines’ that appear when cabinets or modules are slightly misaligned, simplifying installation and enhancing the ease of achieving a perfectly seamless display.

Enhanced Display Durability & Reliability

In high footfall areas or environments prone to accidental or intentional impacts, traditional LED display pixels are susceptible to damage, resulting in pixel malfunction or complete failure. However, GOB modules address this concern with its improved pixel durability. The epoxy resin encapsulation provides an extra layer of protection, safeguarding pixels from external forces and dry solder joints.

This makes GOB displays highly resilient, minimizing the risk of pixel damage and ensuring consistent performance even in demanding environments. With GOB technology, you can confidently install displays at ground level in busy public spaces, such as retail settings, transportation hubs, art galleries/museums and immersive environments.

From time to time, SMD pixels in their raw form may suffer from ‘dry joints.’ This occurs when one of the PCB mounting pins lifts, or the solder connection breaks, without any physical damage being present. The result can be a dead pixel or a failure in one of the primary colours. GOB significantly reduces this risk by sealing the SMD package, which boosts reliability.

This diagram shows the construction of a SMD vs COB pixel:

Efficient Heat Dissipation & Thermal Performance

Heat dissipation is a crucial aspect of LED display performance and longevity. GOB LED displays exhibit superior heat dissipation capabilities due to the larger surface (effectively turning the module into a heat sync). This efficient heat management not only helps in maintaining optimal operating temperatures, but also contributes to reducing energy consumption by minimizing the heat generated, and seeing it dissipating it effectively.

Easy-To-Clean & IP-Rated

SMD LED displays in their raw form can be tricky to clean when dust builds up between pixels. With GOB, you can simply blow or wipe dust away. GOB even offers limited protection against moisture (from the front) offering a range of IP ratings dependent on application.

So Where Should GOB Technology Be Used?

GOB proves essential for displays at ground-level, or in places where the displays are openly accessible to the public, such as in retail spaces, immersive spaces or screens that use touch interactivity.

GOB LED displays are incredibly versatile, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Mainly due to their increased robustness, GOB modules can also be used on the floor, allowing audiences to walk across the LED surface, carefree.

COB Has A Similar Pixel Protection Technology As Standard…

COB LEDs are renowned for their robust construction. The mounting method of COB pixels involves directly bonding the LED chip to the substrate, which results in a sturdy and resilient connection.

Moreover, COB features a resin encapsulation similar to GOB (Glue-on-board) as standard. This resin encapsulation provides an extra layer of protection, shielding the LED chip from environmental factors, moisture, and physical damage.

Conclusion

With its seamless integration, improved durability and versatility, GOB (Glue on Board) pixel protection technology represents a significant leap forward in LED display durability.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Ross Noonan is the Technical Sales & Global Marketing Manager for LED Studio, a UK-based turnkey solution provider and manufacturer of indoor and outdoor LED displays for commercial, corporate, retail, rental, sports, stadia and digital signage applications. LED is fast becoming the display technology of choice for many sectors. LED Studio assists in the design, delivery, integration, content creation and ongoing support of LED projects all over the world.