Screenverse Secures $10.5M Funding From VCs To Enhance DOOH Tech, Grow Team

New York-based Screenverse, which describes itself as a monetization and ad management partner for DOOH media owners, has secured a $10.5 million investment led by the VC firm Volition Capital.

The money will help fuel Screenverse’s growth, with a key focus enhancing the technology suite to better serve media owners and meet current and future programmatic demands. The dollars will also help grow sales and “supply partnership” headcounts.

I dunno what supply partnership means, but as always, ad media people speak a different kind of English.

“The breadth and diversity of Screenverse’s network add tremendous value to advertisers seeking to reach unique audiences programmatically,” says Larry Cheng, Managing Partner at Volition Capital.

Screenverse has been around since 2020, founded by well-known industry veterans David Weinfeld and Adam Malone. Weinfeld came from Vistar Media, and Malone spent many years at DOmedia.

“We founded Screenverse with the vision of democratizing access to programmatic budgets for DOOH networks of all shapes and sizes, even those whose core business isn’t advertising,” says Weinfeld, CEO of Screenverse. “Our mission is to simplify and optimize the advertising process for media owners and advertisers alike, ultimately driving value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

From PR:

In addition to helping media owners maximize their success in the programmatic channel, Screenverse is building the largest network of digital screens in the physical world for advertisers. Brands and advertisers can tap into Screenverse’s extensive inventory to reach consumers in highly impactful environments, from a nationwide array of independent billboards to street-level displays in busy urban areas and even inside top retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, and 7-Eleven.

With a network spanning nearly 90,000 screens across partners like TouchTunes, Pursuant Health, theBulletin, Trailhead Media, and Smartify, Screenverse offers advertisers unparalleled access to diverse audience segments, making it a one-stop-shop for programmatic digital out-of-home spend.