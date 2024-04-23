Registration Now Open For Commercial Integrator Expo In Denver This Fall

April 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Registration has now opened up for Commercial Integrator Expo 2024, the pro AV-centric trade show that started co-locating last year with CEDIA Expo, a long-running trade show and conference that focuses on residential tech like audio-visual and lighting.

The two shows are back in Denver, Sept. 4-7 (the trade hall says are Sept. 5-7.)

“This year’s event promises to be our most exciting yet, with a versatile lineup of exhibitors, networking opportunities and educational programming,” says Jason McGraw, group VP for CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo, AV-iQ and KBIS, Emerald. “By co-locating with Commercial Integrator Expo, we are expanding the scope of the event to better serve the needs of industry professionals navigating the evolving landscape of residential and commercial integration. Industry professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve in residential systems integration won’t want to miss CEDIA Expo 2024.”

From PR:

One of the highlights of CEDIA Expo 2024 will be the Smart Stage, featuring a lineup of engaging thought leadership sessions. Attendees can take advantage of diverse educational opportunities, including Manufacturer Product Training and the CEDIA Smart Home Technology Conference, designed to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Additionally, attendees can explore the latest trends and emerging technologies in the Lighting and Entertainment pavilions, discover the newest products and services emerging into the market at the Launchpad, and experience cutting-edge audio technology in the sound rooms. New for this year, the Connectivity Pavilion will feature exhibits and kiosks from connected device platforms and product manufacturers demonstrating the interoperability and functionality of their products on such platforms.

CEDIA Expo 2024 will be co-located with Commercial Integrator Expo 2024. This collaboration will provide attendees with even more educational and networking opportunities and the chance to explore new products. With the rapid growth and convergence of the residential and commercial market, there is a pressing need for product exploration, professional development and business networking tailored to systems integrators, designers, distributors, architects, home builders and contractors. The co-location of these two premier events will address this need by facilitating discussions and collaborations that accelerate business growth in the residential and commercial custom installation industry.

CEDIA members will receive free access to the show floor. With a conference pass, CEDIA members can save $500 on CEDIA Smart Home Technology Conference offerings. Additional information for the CEDIA Smart Home Technology Conference will be shared over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, individuals interested in attending CEDIA Expo can register online. Non-CEDIA members should register before June 8, 2024, to receive ‘Registration Open’ prices for show floor and training passes.

Last year, there were 15,541 total combined registrants, with a verified attendance of 12,848 industry professionals. Show attendees came from all 50 U.S. states and 21 countries. The co-located events had 340 exhibitors over 154,400 net-square-feet of exhibits.