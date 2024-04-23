League Of Her Own Softball Tournament Raising Funds Supporting Women In AV/IT’s Efforts

April 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This looks like fun for pro AV people living in the US northeast – a softball tournament on Long Island next month built thematically around the movie League Of Her On and put on by Women in AV/IT (WAVIT), the nonprofit organization that has a mission of advancing women in the audio-visual industry.

The tournament in on May 18 at Eisenhower Park on Long Island, and is described as a crucial fundraiser for WAVIT’s outreach programming.

Digital Labor Solutions, Exertis Almo, Atlantis Partners and WAVIT have teams involved.

“We are proud to be part of this year’s softball outing, where industry players come together for some friendly competition, but to champion a cause close to our hearts,” says Gina Sansivero, President of WAVIT. “At WAVIT, we believe in empowering, educating, and mentoring women in the AV/IT field. This event allows us to further our mission and expand our outreach programs, ensuring more women have access to opportunities in our industry. Come cheer on your favorite team, sponsor the tournament, donate as an individual, or simply share the news with your colleagues. Lunch, beverages, and laughs will be provided.”

I am not 100% clear on whether this is an industry-specific tournament or that these teams are playing in a larger tournament, as the PR mentions “participation in the Northeast Regional Service Provider Softball Tournament.”

I also assume this is a women’s tournament, and not mixed. Dunno. But doesn’t matter.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations looking to make a meaningful impact. A sponsorship contribution of $1,000 offers recognition across various promotional channels, including social media, industry press, newsletters, and event signage. Additionally, sponsors can send supporters to the game to cheer on their favorite team, fostering a sense of community and support.

For those looking to make a splash, the Cooler Sponsorship offers exclusive branding opportunities for $2,000. Sponsors will have their logo prominently displayed on all coolers at the event, ensuring visibility among attendees.

Individual donations are also welcome and can be made through the WAVIT website by clicking on the “Donate” button.

“You don’t have to be a member to contribute. We invite everyone to join us for a day of fun and philanthropy as we come together to support women in the AV/IT industry,” adds WAVIT Founder, Brandy Alvarado-Miranda. “Together, we can make a difference and create a more inclusive and diverse future for our industry.”