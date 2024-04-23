InfoComm Announces LATAM Version, Set For Oct. 22-24 In Mexico City

April 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A big cohort of Mexican pro AV and digital signage people were likely making the InfoComms cycling annually between Vegas and Orlando part of their business travel plans, but starting this fall they’ll have an InfoComm dedicated to Mexico and the the broader LATAM region..

The trade association AVIXA, which owns and runs InfoComm, has announced the launch of InfoComm América Latina in Mexico City, running Oct. 22-24 at the World Trade Center Mexico City.

From AVIXA’s announcement:

“Mexico has an audiovisual industry that is constantly growing and is a leader in Latin America. By the end of 2024, we expect the Mexican market to achieve revenues of US$3.036 billion and maintain a compound annual growth rate of 5.42% through 2028. These figures reflect the extraordinary work that companies and professionals are doing to provide the technology solutions customers require,” says Rodrigo Casassus Coke, AVIXA’s Senior Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. “Members of this industry deserve a regional trade show with the quality of InfoComm, and we are proud to announce that they will have it very soon.”

The Mexican iteration of InfoComm will be much like the mothership and the InfoComm’s run in other countries and regions, with an exhibit hall and educational programming, including hosted manufacturer training.

There were already InfoComms for China, India, Asia (Bangkok) and Australia (called Integrate). AVIXA also co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, though that Barcelona is run by a third party, Integrated Systems Events.

I think this is a bit of a repackaging and reboot for the LATAM market, as there was an InfoComm Mexico running in Mexico City through the 2010s, with AVIXA partnering with AVI Latin America Magazine on the event. But then COVID hit …