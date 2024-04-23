Huge Digital Mirror Adds Experience In Sevilla Shopping Mall

April 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This has been operating for a while, but I just stumbled across it this morning …

It’s about the biggest digital mirror I have seen to date, in a shopping mall in Sevilla, Spain. Most of the displays I have seen that have a digital layer behind the glass have been in dressing rooms and in elevators, but this is in the central area of a big shopping mall, visible to shoppers walking along the concourses or riding up an escalator.

It was put in by Trison Necsum, the creative tech shop directly tied to the big Spanish pro AV integrator Trison. I am not sure of this is LED or an LCD video wall behind that glass. I assume LED, but there are no tech details provided. I like the simple creative and how it it is not screaming at people that the Mango store has a 30% off sale on.

Here’s a video …