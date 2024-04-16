Peerless-AV Adds One Display, One Mount Capability To Its “Seamless” LED Mounting System

April 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The specialty display and display infrastructure manufacturer Peerless-AV has debuted a new twist on its “SEAMLESS” universal LED mounting System – what the Chicago-area company says is an industry-first “one display, one mount” solution.

This is not an area I know all that well, so let’s go with this helpful, chest-beating free description found on the Peerless-AV blog:

Peerless-AV’s DS-LEDUNV models are the first 1:1 mounting solution that follows the “one display, one mount” universal strategy of LCD video walls, dramatically speeding up and simplifying stocking, inventory management, order processing, and shipping. DS-LEDUNV product sizes have changed, with compact packaging to reduce warehouse space, decrease overall delivery costs, and lower environmental impact.

Our patent-pending, reusable Universal Spacer dramatically simplifies the installation of displays while offering future-proof adaptability.

The simple spec of this new 1:1 product makes it easier to specify into projects without knowledge of the display make, model, and configuration. With the 1:1, the new and unique Universal Spacer is sold separately. The spacer has set pin height locations for common cabinet sizes from 240mm up to 1000mm, eliminating the need for dedicated vertical wall templates and enabling faster integration by precisely aligning the horizontal extrusion for either landscape or portrait cabinet configuration.

The Universal Spacer also allows for easy mid-installation changes. Simply use the spacer to set the new cabinet height, or, if the display height is uncommon and does not have a pin location on the spacer, the spacer’s built-in caliper feature can be used to measure the cabinet and set the spacing accordingly.

Additionally, the reusable Universal Spacer presents notable savings in raw material volume and reduction in waste sent to landfills in contrast to the first-generation dedicated spacer previously provided with every DS-LEDUNV order. With packaging size reduced by up to 50%, stocking and shipping are now easier while also reducing costs and environmental impact.

The SEAMLESS Kitted Universal dvLED Mounting System 1:1 and preconfigured models are in stock and available now for immediate delivery globally.