French ISP Free Opens Screen-Filled Experiential Concept Store In Paris-Area Mall

April 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The French internet services provider Free has opened a new concept store in a big mall just outside Paris that uses a lot of digital display and interactive to celebrate gaming – built on the idea that gaming is better and people are “Free To Play” when they have smoking-fast fiber connections and WiFi 7 networking gear at home.

The store in Westfield Carré Sénart shopping center, in Lieusaint, has arena-style center-hung flat panel displays, as well as numerous interactive kiosks, LCD ribbon strips at a product demo table, and content that is “inspired by the codes of gaming.”

From PR:

At Free, we believe that the power of our products and services is a way for our subscribers to unleash their aspirations. With this power, they are free to browse, play, share online and with the whole world. To guarantee them all this, we have always sought to provide the best connection and the best technology. As with our latest Freebox, the Ultra, which offers ultra-powerful Fiber and above all Wi-Fi 7.

This is all that inspired us for our new concept store. We wanted to reiterate our values, while inviting visitors to discover the Free culture like never before : in an ever more fun and interactive way. Here, everyone is “ Free To Play ”.

Inspired by gaming , the design of the store is also reflected in the activities offered to visitors. In interactive spaces, they will be able to practice their skills on board games, or discover the “made in Free” mini-games , developed “in house” by the Lab 42 teams and the Free graphics studio.

Free has had bricks and mortar stores since 2011, and now has 235 around the country.

Here’s a video (but in French) …