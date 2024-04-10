Quick Video: Here’s That Pong Game On Coca-Cola’s Times Square LED Board

April 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

If the intent of Coca-Cola’s “Playable Billboard” in Times Square yesterday was to generate a lot of social media buzz, I’m not sure it worked.

I poked around this morning and found very little mention of it on X (Twitter), Tik Tok or Linkedin. I found ONE brief video on YouTube, and it doesn’t exactly suggest Times Square was buzzing with excitement about this.

Using the Coke bottles as the Pong “paddles” is a simple but clever little twist.

Here’s a shot looking at the player set-up;