ZetaDisplay Back On M&A Train; Gets Foothold In UK Market Via Purchase of Beyond Digital Solutions

April 9, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Swedish-based solutions provider ZetaDisplay is back doing acquisitions, announcing today that it has acquired the UK-based integrator Beyond Digital Solutions, giving it a footprint in one of Europe’s more active markets.

The single paragraph announcement from Malmo states:

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) today announced the acquisition of Beyond Digital Solutions Ltd, a UK company. The acquisition is a step for ZetaDisplay in further expanding its European market presence by access to the UK market. This acquisition will be accretive to group EBITDA and was fully funded by equity from ZetaDisplay’s owner, Hanover Investors.

The public company had been expanding through a series of acquisitions in recent years, mostly focused on Scandinavian countries. That activity stalled during the pandemic, but picked up again last year when Zeta bought Austrian integrator Peakmedia.

No details on deal terms, as is often the case. But since the buyers are publicly traded, presumably some of that will be published.

Details about the transaction and the future structure of Beyond Digital Solutions weren’t disclosed yet.

I don’t really know Beyond, but here’s what the Newcastle-area company’s site talks about:

As experts in content, creative and technology, we design digital solutions that influence the way people interact with your brand. We provide immersive digital solutions that goes beyond the screen, with campaigns that ‘seize the moment’. From digital menus for hospitality to in-house communication screens that keep you connected to your team, we build experiences that transform the relationships between your brand and your audience. Based in Newcastle, we provide digital communication solutions locally, nationally and globally; from the North East to businesses across the UK and beyond.

Beyond’s project page lists several large customers, perhaps most notably the baker chain Gregg’s, which has some 2,000 shops around the UK on high streets and in places like rail stations.