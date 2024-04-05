Zoom Rooms Workplace Displays Double Up As Digital Signs Via New Spectrio Integration

April 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Workplaces can now get more out of their meeting room video collaboration investments by turning displays into digital signage screens when they’re not actively being used for Zoom calls, using a new app-like integration developed by digital signage software and experiential solutions firm Spectrio.

The newly-launched Zoom Rooms software integration – called Enplug for Zoom Rooms – seamlessly switches over to business communications like company news and KPIs when Zoom Rooms displays are not in active use.

To use the new Spectrio feature, Zoom users just add the integration to their Zoom Rooms account, Spectrio says in PR. They can then plan, prepare and set Zoom Rooms to roll over to Enplug-powered messaging between active sessions. Enplug is Spectrio’s primary content management toolkit for delivering experiences in workplaces and other environments.

From the PR:

“Businesses want to get the most out of their technology investments, and they know the screens they use in workplaces for video collaboration have down periods, when they’re just blank sheets of expensive digital wallpaper,” says Christian Armstrong, Director of Business Development of Spectrio. “Enplug for Zoom Rooms allows users to optimize the investment, by turning these screens into digital signs – pushing out relevant content that connects with and engages employees.”

The content mix can vary from meeting schedules, company announcements and KPI dashboards to employee recognition notices and broader information about news and advances in the company and its operating sectors.

“There is a wealth of valid research out there that confirms how effective workplace communications boosts both employee engagement and productivity, so it only makes sense to use every tool at hand to distribute messaging,” adds Armstrong. “If businesses have an easy way to add to their business messaging processes using something like Spectrio and Zoom Rooms, why wouldn’t they?”

To use the integration, end-users need a Zoom Rooms license, and a Zoom Rooms configured location is required in order to display Enplug content in a Zoom Room. One Enplug license is required per screen.

To use the integration, end-users need a Zoom Rooms license, and a Zoom Rooms configured location is required in order to display Enplug content in a Zoom Room. One Enplug license is required per screen.

Getting started is simple – creating a Zoom Room, setting it to Digital Signage, and tying in with a content display group created within Spectrio's Enplug content management platform.

Disclosure: Sixteen:Nine is owned and published by Spectrio.