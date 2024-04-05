Acquire Digital Partnership Adds Real-Time Customer Ratings To Airport Wayfinding And Directory Displays

April 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Wayfinding and directory displays at big footprint airports have long been there to help travelers find their way to gates and to services like shops and restaurants, but a new technology partnership has added a new information means to boost both experience and non-airline revenues: real-time customer ratings.

UK-based CMS software firm Acquire Digital has partnered with Atlanta-based Tatvam Insights to incorporate real-time customer ratings on digital directory totems at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), with the aim of “fostering a competitive environment that promises to elevate customer satisfaction across all service providers.”

Tatvam Insights defines itself as a “leading provider of customer feedback analysis and insights, specializing in transforming feedback into actionable strategies that drive passenger satisfaction and business growth.”

The integration of customer feedback into Acquire Digital’s advanced digital wayfinding systems represents a pivotal advancement in enhancing the airport’s commercial offerings. By providing passengers with transparent, peer-driven insights into the quality of F&B and retail services, this initiative not only guides consumer choice but also incentivizes concessionaires and retailers to consistently deliver exceptional service and innovation.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced Passenger Navigation and Decision-Making: With real-time customer ratings at their fingertips, passengers can make informed choices, improving their overall airport experience.

With real-time customer ratings at their fingertips, passengers can make informed choices, improving their overall airport experience. Stimulated Competition Among Service Providers: The visibility of customer ratings encourages a healthy competition among concessionaires and retailers, driving up the quality of services and customer satisfaction.

Boosted Non-Aeronautical Revenues: By influencing passenger purchasing decisions, this feature aims to significantly increase spending within the airport, contributing to a robust growth in non-aeronautical revenue streams.

By influencing passenger purchasing decisions, this feature aims to significantly increase spending within the airport, contributing to a robust growth in non-aeronautical revenue streams. Data-Driven Insights for Continuous Improvement: The partnership will also provide valuable analytics on customer preferences and behavior, enabling service providers to tailor their offerings and strategies effectively.

“Tatvam Insights is thrilled to partner with Acquire Digital to bring this innovative feature to ATL,” says James Archer, VP of Global Growth and Innovation, Tatvam Insights. “This initiative is more than just a technological advancement; it’s a commitment to enhancing the airport experience through transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction. We believe that by providing passengers with real-time feedback, we can create a more enjoyable and seamless airport experience, while also driving significant growth in non-aeronautical revenues.”

Neil Farr, Acquire’s CEO, adds: “By integrating real-time customer ratings into our digital wayfinding solutions, we’re not only enhancing the passenger experience but also setting a new standard for service excellence and commercial success in the airport industry.”

Interesting stuff. The benefits of real-time operations data, like security screening times and baggage collection status, are well established, but I’ve not seen anything that helps passengers make decisions about shopping and dining.