ViewSonic Marketing Jumps Shark With News Of Mega 63-Foot All-In-One LED Display

April 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Taiwanese display and solutions company ViewSonic has jumped the shark with an announcement that it is marketing all in one “mega LED displays” that can be as large as 760 inches diagonal, or a little over 63 feet.

Manufacturers, several years ago now, started developing and marketing all-in-one LED displays with the proposition that they can ship as one unit, pre-built and pretty much ready to plug in and use out of a very big box (or more likely flight case). The all-in-one thing also helped manufacturers explain workplace and lobby wall-sized LEDs to AV integrators who didn’t know the tech all that well, especially when manufacturers started talking about cabinets, modules, pixel pitches and viewing distances.

“Imagine this is like a really, really big TV …” is something they could, however, quickly grasp and relay to customers.

But a lot of the all-in-ones marketed to date have been 130 inches or a bit bigger. Samsung, for example, has a 146-inch preconfigured and built version of its microLED-ish The Wall.

However, this headline reads: ViewSonic Launches Customizable 760″ Mega-Sized All-in-One LED Displays

Which very much suggests this is a single 760 inch display. But 760 inches is too big for any box I know about. 760 inches is too big for a 53-foot shipping container.

Much more accurately, the new LDC series from ViewSonic involves conventional 31.5-inch diagonal LED cabinets that are tiled and stacked to realize whatever target dimensions and shapes are needed for the visual project, just as other LED walls are put together. The all-in-one element is really about “integrating multiple systems and components into one system control box, simplifying the video wall installation process.”

Which is great – and I’d imagine most manufacturers are steadily iterating product design to also streamline installation and management.

But calling these mega LED all-in-one units is silly. The challenge I often find with tech vendors is the marketers and PR people who come up with these things don’t always truly know the technology or business they’re in, and the people who do conversely don’t know or much care about PR. So you get word salads, buzz phrases, empty assertions, or stuff that just makes me giggle. Like this one.

The counter-argument is that it got my attention and I’m writing about it, whereas a release of a new LED product line doesn’t tend to get coverage here, because analytics show little reader interest.

Here’s the PR …

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has launched the LDC series—the world’s first Customizable All-in-One mega LED displays . These innovative LED displays enable adaptable display configurations in various aspect ratios and sizes of up to 760 inches. Blending the size versatility of traditional LED displays with the convenience of an All-in-One integration, they are flexible in customized configurations while ensuring easy installation, operation, upkeep, and management functionality. The new LDC series is designed to facilitate seamless and effortless video wall and digital signage deployments across business, commercial, and public spaces.

“ViewSonic is dedicated to innovation and strives to incorporate advanced technology with pioneering product designs. The launch of the LDC series marks a significant milestone in the industry, showcasing that flexibility, effortless installation, and ease of use can coexist in an ultra-large-format display,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. “We consistently focus on enhancing the overall user experience that exceeds expectations. Our comprehensive portfolio allows us to expand the business into the growing digital signage market, further indicating our dedication to proactively addressing our customers’ evolving needs with greater versatility.”

The customizable, slim, and borderless LDC series offers a wide range of sizes, aspect ratios, and shapes—for instance, a 414″ display with a 21:9 ratio or a 378″ display with a 16:9 ratio. It can reach up to 760-inch screen size as a single unit and achieve even larger sizes when multiple units are combined. This flexibility enables the creation of unique configurations easily across various settings—whether assembling a two-floor tall video wall or crafting an eye-catching, flat arch-shaped display, all upon request. The new displays address the common installation challenges associated with traditional LED video walls and the constraints of fixed sizes typical of standard All-in-One LED displays.

The LDC series is designed for effortless installation and maintenance. It utilizes the advantages of an All-in-One design by integrating multiple systems and components into one system control box, simplifying the video wall installation process. This design eliminates the need for dedicated spaces for complex control systems and for reconstructing the environment, offering an advantage in locations where space is limited or interiors are non-modifiable. The modular design allows for massive screens to be packaged in more compact sizes, facilitating easy transport via standard elevators and significantly lowering costs and efforts. Paired with a full-front maintenance feature, the displays minimize maintenance work and downtime, further enhancing operational efficiency.

The LDC series employs Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment technology, offering enhanced durability with resistance to collision, dust, and moisture, thereby ensuring consistent and superior visual performances in high-traffic locations.

These new displays feature a 31mm ultra-thin design and a 6mm slim bezel, enhancing aesthetic appeal across varied settings. The detachable control box ensures harmonious integration into any interior style, adding convenience that it can be placed up to 10 meters away for distant control. From creating advertising signage in shopping malls, immersive backdrops in car showrooms, and entrance decorations to 21:9 displays paired with the Microsoft Teams Rooms kit for expansive views in hybrid meetings, the LDC series demonstrates high adaptability for multiple scenarios.

For the intricate management requirements of large business and commercial spaces, the LDC series supports centralized LAN control, which enables remote monitoring and real-time troubleshooting. They are compatible with leading third-party device management systems to smooth management across multiple displays and address the operational challenges faced by IT administrators.