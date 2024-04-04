Video: London’s V&A Museum Turned Into Arcade Game, Using Projections And Game Controllers

April 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This was done a little more than a year ago. I missed it then, but it is still well worth noting … a projection-mapping job that turned a facade at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London into an arcade game screen.

A custom video game was developed for Hyundai’s lux Genesis car product, and the game could be played using controllers in a car located on site for an evening event in Feb. 2023.

The Genesis brand was the main sponsor of a Korean-themed exhibition at the V&A in South Kensington, with the arcade gaming experience run inside the museum’s Exhibition Road Courtyard. Attendees could book a four-minute slot to play a Korean-inspired racing challenge while sitting inside a Genesis GV60. The colours and iconography throughout the game take inspiration from the colourful and dynamic celebration of Korean culture within the V&A’s Hallyu! exhibition.

The projection mapping was done by London-based Motion Mapping. Case study here …