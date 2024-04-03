Distributor Exertis Pro AV Shutting Down Canadian Operations

April 3, 2024 by Dave Haynes

There’s no formal announcement on the company site, but it appears very much that distributor Exertis Pro AV is leaving the Canadian market.

Exhibit A is a Linkedin post noting that the company’s “closing sale is in its final days, and the savings are too good to pass up!”

Exhibit B is a somewhat cryptic post, also on Linkedin, reading:

Dear Valued Customers and Partners,

As we reflect on the years of collaboration and support, we want to express our deepest appreciation for your unwavering dedication. Your partnership has been instrumental in our company’s growth and success, and for that, we are truly grateful.

As we stand at the threshold of a new chapter, we’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Change, as you know, is inevitable, and it is with a sense of anticipation that we embrace what the future holds. While we can’t help but feel a tinge of nostalgia for the journey we’ve traveled together, we’re also filled with excitement for what’s to come.

Stay tuned for an exciting update from your trusted Pro AV Team coming soon…

The company was known for years in Canada as Jam Industries, focused mainly on distribution of pro audio and consumer electronics. It was acquired in 2018 by Exertis, along with the big US pro AV distributor Stampede. Guided by its Irish parent company DCC, Exertis started in 2019 rebranding and harmonizing its acquired companies under the Exertis brand.

It is not the first time DCC has invested in and then opted out of a market. Exertis opened an Australian operation in 2018, and left that market in 2022.

I dunno the back-story for the Canadian unit, other than suggestions that a business built around the consumer market struggled to adjust to the different demands and product lines of professional systems integrators.