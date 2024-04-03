Barcelona’s Other Big Pro Football Team Puts Big LED Mesh Screen On Stadium Facade For Fans, And For DOOH Advertising

April 3, 2024 by Dave Haynes

FC Barcelona gets almost all of the global attention, but the Catalan city has another professional football club, RCD Espanyol – with its own modern stadium and a revenue-generating 200 sq. meter LED mesh screen on a main facade.

The team and its owner group have done a deal with local screen provider LED Dream Group to attach a relatively lightweight, two-thirds transparent screen to the south facade of Stage Front Stadium, greeting and marketing to fans on game days, but spending much of its time running DOOH advertising that’s visible from the nearby A-2 freeway. The stadium is in the same general area as the international airport.

The RCD Espanyol sports club, which plays in the second tier of Spanish pro football, is guaranteed four hours of brand advertising on match days for the first team, women’s team, and for booked events.

The screen management will be handled by DOOH Enterprise and MAIN agency, supported by manufacturer LED DREAM Group, with Channel4you handling creative. LED DREAM Group did the engineering, installation, supply, assembly and commissioning of the LED screen and support structures.

The mesh screen is roughly 8 meters high and 22 meters wide, and uses a mix of 16mm/32mm pixel pitch LEDs. One of the key attractions of using the mesh product was the low weight load, rated at 15 kilograms per square. Less weight means less (or no) need to reinforce the existing walls. The mesh also deals nicely with high winds, as the gusts just pass through.

It’s an interesting business model, one that property developers have used elsewhere to supplement revenues. Espanyol, we can safely assume, sees a fraction of the lucrative merchandise sales of the other La Liga team in the city.