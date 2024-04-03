Atmosphere TV Partners With Delaware North To Add U.S. Airport Bars And Restaurants To Screen Network

April 3, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Airport departure lounges have long been a target of digital OOH media network operators because of the dwell times and demographics, and now another haven for travelers with time on their hands has been added to the mix – airport bars.

Austin-based Atmosphere TV, which provides free streaming content channels to all kinds of environments, has struck a deal with food services operator Delaware North to put screens in the bars of the 20-plus U.S. airports where it has the concession.

The partnership makes available 40+ channels of audio-optional content for screens within selected Delaware North-operated airport foodservice outlets. The business argument is that the curated content enhances the customer experience, encouraging longer stays and increasing spending at its concessions.

The first Delaware North locations to offer Atmosphere TV are venues at Dallas Fort Worth, Los Angeles International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Austin-Bergstrom International, Boise and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports. The plan is to be running in all the Delaware North US airport locations before the end of the year.

“This expansion is not just about reaching more screens; it’s about creating moments of joy and engagement for travellers,” suggests Atmosphere TV CEO Blake Sabatinell. “And for our advertising partners, it’s an open invitation to explore newly chartered territories.”

It’s in the PR, but I’d suggest the assertion that this deal will “redefine the entertainment experience while at the airport” is a bit of a reach.

Atmosphere is in more than 60,000 venues, with a business model of providing free Apple TV set-top boxes that function as media players, running an app populated by content channels devoted to everything from viral videos to sports. It makes its money via targeted advertising intermingled with the content.

The Atmosphere site suggests the company is also promoting the channels for departure gate waiting areas, and fee and membership-based lounges.