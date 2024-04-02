Saudi Expo Exhibit In Qatar Uses 435 Vertical LED Columns To Showcase Environmental Efforts

April 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip AV Interactive for first posting on this …

The grounds of the Saudi pavilion at the just-ended International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar were surrounded by a swirling wall of 435 LED columns set at different eights, running a set of low rez visuals supporting the exhibit and expo’s environmental theme.

The columns are all using Absen 2.9mm LED product.

If this sort of thing gets you excited, the set-up established a new Guinness World Record for its scale. The exhibit also picked up numerous awards.

There is not a lot online about this project, at least not that I could find, but I did hunt down a video of the display running …