Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Makes Live Appearance At LA Target Store, But Does So From NYC … Using Transparent LCD Tech

April 1, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I have my doubts about some of the use-cases I have seen for those shower stall-like transparent LCD box thingies marketed by Proto and a growing number of other companies you might say were “inspired” by the hologram-ish tech the LA company cooked up. But here’s a recent project that I think works well … for at least a couple of reasons.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo did a personal appearance and met with fans at a Target store in LA, without leaving New York. She was lit and video-captured in a studio in one coast and live-streamed to the store, which sells merchandise carrying the singer’s brand.

Here’s why I think it works, beyond the baseline advantage of Rodrigo and her handlers not needing to get on a plane and fly to LA to do the appearance …

The shower stall is somewhat nested with the store fixtures, so it fits in more with the surroundings – versus a big powder-coated box plopped on a stage. Putting her on a director’s chair also helps, versus having here standing there and gesturing.

The connection was fast enough to enable real one to one interaction with waiting fans, so they could ask questions and get immediate responses.

The virtual appearances thing makes a bunch of sense for putting in-demand people in front of audiences without all the travel, though the arrangements, set-up and tear-down for these pop-ups things would be quite involved and expensive.

This post on X has a video of the set-up and interactions …